Sultan, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Bagudu, attend Sadauna’s grandson’s funeral in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led the funeral prayer of the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern region and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and the magajin Garin of Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmadu Danbaba, who died on Saturday afternoon in Kaduna.

It was earlier reported that the late Magajin Garin, died at the age of 51, at 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Other dignitaries who attend the funeral prayer at the Sultan Muhammadu Bello Jumat Mosque, led by the chief imam, Liman Malami Akwara includes the Governors of Kaduna and Kebbi States, Ahmad El-Rufai and Atiku Bagudu respectively.

Others include the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, and a member of the state executive council.

Danbaba, until his sudden death was the Board Chairman, Sokoto Rima Basin Authority, was reportedly survived by three wives and six children, including five girls and one boy.