Sultan receives Atiku, urges Nigerians to embrace peace

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and mutual understanding as part of efforts to address the challenges confronting the country.

The Sultan made the appeal on Thursday when he received the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and members of his delegation during a courtesy visit to his palace in Sokoto.

He stressed the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building, noting that traditional institutions remained critical to promoting peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development.

According to the Sultan, “Peace, unity and mutual understanding are essential for the progress of our country. We must continue to work together to address our challenges and build a better Nigeria.”

In his response, Atiku thanked the Sultan for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his entourage.

The former Vice President acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers to national development, particularly their roles in promoting peace and fostering unity among Nigerians.

Atiku said, “We deeply appreciate His Eminence for receiving us. The traditional institution remains an important pillar in promoting peace, unity and national development.”

He also emphasised the need for collective efforts by Nigerians to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on national issues and the role of traditional institutions in sustaining peace and development.

The Sultan was accompanied by the Wazirin Sokoto, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Sa’in Kilgori, and the Secretary of the Sultanate Council.