Sultan promises support for People Living With Disabilities

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has assured people living with disabilities in the country maximum support.

The Sultan, while receiving the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons Living With Disabilities, Mr James David Lalu, and his team during a visit to his palace in Sokoto, promised to always lend his support.

He also assured the commission to facilitate a meeting with Nigerian Inter-Religion Council (NIREC) in their next meeting in Lagos as well as the Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria.

The traditional ruler also called on leaders across the nation to make use of same zeal and dedication used in the defeat of polio in the country to support the physically challenged in the society.

While commending President Muhammad Bihari for signing the bills establishing the commission into law, he promised to work with the commission to deliver on his objectives.

“I want to assure you that I will be a good friend of the commission as well as wheelchair -friendly father to those who are challenged in the society,” he added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr James David Lalu, had appealed to the Sultan to make use of his office to preach against discrimination against persons living with disabilities, especially within religious circles.

He commended the Sultan for the support given to the people with disabilities in the state, especially during Sallah through the Zakaat and endowment foundation.

He also expressed his appreciation to Bihari, who he said, did not only signed the bill establishing the commission after 19 years of wait, but also inaugurate the commission.

He appealed to the state government, following by the signing of the law to also ensure he constitute and inaugurate the commission to oversee the affairs in the state.

