Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has inaugurated a 500-capacity Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, among other infrastructural facilities, at the College of Nursing Sciences, Muslim Medical Foundation, Saki, Oyo State.

The centre is equipped with 500 computer workstations with high-speed internet connectivity, a fully furnished conference room, a staffed cybercafé, a 100KVA power generator and a 24-hour solar-powered backup system.

The ICT centre was built, furnished and donated to the College by a philanthropist, Alhaji Mudasir Olowolagba, in memory of his late father, Alhaji Azeez Olowolagba.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sultan commended Olowolagba for what he described as his remarkable humanitarian contributions to the development of the community, noting that the donor had demonstrated an uncommon commitment to educational advancement and service to humanity.

“Today is historic and important day for us. I came here purposely because I am part of this beautiful town. Exactly 45 years ago, I came here to work for the Nigeria Army (as a captain). I was here about three years ago to during launch appeal funds to move Muslim Hospital Saki and the College of Nursing Sciences forward. AlhamduliLlaah. I am happy to learn that all those who made commitments during the event had fulfilled their promises which culminated into what we are celebrating today.

“I really want to commend individuals and families who fulfilled their financial and infrastructural pledges. May Almighty Allaah reward you abundantly. These projects are not just for Muslims. They are to help the humanity. I learned are non-Muslims in this College and they have no problem with anybody here. That is how it’s supposed to be. I am happy to hear that”, the Sultan stated.

He also applauded the management of the institution for its inclusive disposition to admit non-Muslim students, notwithstanding its identity as a Muslim-owned educational establishment.

The Sultan announced the decision of the Baba Adinni of Oke-Ogun and legal luminary, Ahmed Raji (SAN), to build a College of Health Technology in the institution in order to expand its programmes and access to health education in the region.

In his remarks, the Okere of Sakiland, Oba (Dr) Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Ilugbemidepo Oyedepo III, applauded the founding fathers of the institution for their foresight, sacrifice and determination in establishing the college.

“We must continue to remember and pray for our forebears for their sacrifices, determination and foresight which led to the establishment of Muslim Hospital Saki, College of Nursing Sciences and other institutions in this town.

“I am happy that the success of this College has proved wrong the initial scepticism that greeted the establishment of the institution, especially among those who questioned the need for two colleges of science-related disciplines in Saki,” the monarch recalled.

For his part, the immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, commended the foresight of past Muslim leaders in Saki, which led to the establishment of different institutions in the community, and praised Alhaji Mudasir Olowolagba for his donation of the ICT centre.

Professor Oloyede envisioned the establishment of a University of Health Sciences at the institution, suggesting the immediate establishment of a College of Health Technology as a precursor to the proposed university in the near future.

Earlier, the donor, Olowolagba, explained that his decision to provide the ICT centre was driven by his desire to immortalise his father’s legacy of community service and create enduring opportunities for younger generations.

He recalled that his late father had demonstrated profound affection for Saki, citing his contribution to the establishment of Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Saki, his alma mater, as part of the family’s enduring commitment to educational development.

“This project was conceived not merely as the provision of a physical structure but as a strategic investment in the intellectual, technological and professional advancement of young people.

“The future is not going to be digital; it is already digital. Jobs, education, business and innovation now operate within the digital ecosystem. We cannot allow our children to watch the future from the sidelines. We must equip them with the right tools and skills to compete and thrive in this digital age,” Olowolagba said.

The benefactor disclosed that his long-term aspiration was to see the college evolve into a full-fledged university offering diverse academic programmes.

Olowolagba urged the students to take ownership of the facility by using and protecting it, while appealing to the institution’s management to ensure its effective maintenance, accessibility and sustainable utilisation.

Other facilities commissioned at the ceremony included a block of classrooms donated by Dr Abdulrasheed Adeyemi Adeniran (Gasma); a block of classrooms donated by Alhaji Mukaila Oluwaniyi, Managing Director of Al-Jassas Hospital, Saki; a twin flat donated by the grandchildren of Bakoja Gbogbo Duka Adeleke; and two units of twin flats provided by the Awidere family.

Also commissioned were a Vocational Training Centre donated by Alhaja (Chief) Amudalat Arike Mustapha and a female hostel donated by Alhaja Silifat Adeleke Bakoja.

In their separate remarks, the Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Sulaiman Lawal Oroyinyin, and the Chairman, Saki Muslim Community, Engr Yunus Gbadamosi, thanked the Sultan of Sokoto for his unflinching support to the College.

Speaking earlier, the Provost of the College of Nursing Sciences, Muslim Medical Foundation, Saki, Alhaja Kehinde Olalere Sanni, described the occasion as a historic turning point in the institution’s quest for academic excellence, technological advancement and improved healthcare education.

She said the ICT centre would strengthen digital literacy, facilitate computer-based learning and examinations, enhance research activities and expose students to emerging technological innovations in the healthcare sector.

The Provost particularly acknowledged the contributions of the Saki Muslim community, whose collective sacrifices, financial commitments and sustained determination laid the foundation for the establishment and development of the institution.

She also recognised the invaluable support of Saki indigenes in the diaspora, noting that their continued contributions had reinforced the community’s collective responsibility towards the advancement of its ancestral homeland.

Sanni appreciated the representatives of the Muslim World League and the World Assembly of Muslim Youth for identifying with the institution and appealed for enduring institutional partnerships in infrastructure development, scholarships, capacity building, academic collaboration and research.