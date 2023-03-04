Adamu Amadu, Dutse

The Chairman Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the people to accept the recent election results and the leaders elected.

The Sultan made this call in a speech delivered at Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, during the coronation and presentation of the staff of office ceremony of the new emir of Dutse.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III said, “leadership is from Allah Almighty given to who ever He wishes at any time He wishes and no body to quarry Him or change what He did”.

According to him, “there was an election recently, God Almighty did what He wishes. We should consider as act of God. He made the winners, and no body can stop or change God Almighty’s did”.

The chairman Islamic supreme council appealed to leaders to be justice and fairness to their followers, “of we there is a difficulties, masses are in hardship condition. But we all need to pray to God Almighty’s for His favour, interventions and mercies”.

He also called on the politicians to encourage peace and stability. “You should stop any act that would distrupt peace and any act that would causes any damages or dishomoney in our country Nigeria”.

For his part, the new emir, Alhaji Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sunusi, promised to continue with the good done by his let father of uniting the people and encouraging them to seek education on his people.

Alhaji Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sunusi directed all the district heads, village and ward heads to work hard and ensure peace and security in their domains.

He thanks the JIgawa state governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu of Borno and all dignatories for his appointment and for gracing the occasion.