Sultan of Sokoto backs continental conference on women’s rights, GBV

Olakunle Maruf
Sultan of Sokoto and dRPC delegation

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has endorsed the forthcoming African Traditional Leaders’ Conference on Women’s Rights and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), scheduled to hold in February 2026 in Lagos.

The Sultan gave his provisional confirmation to attend when a delegation from the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), accompanied by representatives of the Ford Foundation, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Sokoto on Monday.

During the visit, Mr Oumar Ndiaye, Programme Officer of the Ford Foundation, described the Lagos conference as a landmark platform for traditional leaders across Africa to unite in advancing women’s rights and tackling GBV.

Leading the delegation, Professor Taufiq Abubakar highlighted dRPC’s Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) for the Prevention of GBV in Northern Nigeria project, which partners with Islamic scholars to promote women’s protection from an Islamic perspective.

He noted that the initiative, supported by the Ford Foundation, has produced extensive publications developed with Al-Azhar University and the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue, now being translated into Arabic and Hausa.

Abubakar further explained that the project seeks to address the “double stigmatisation” faced by GBV survivors in Northern Nigeria, while building stronger community-based advocacy through Muslim scholars.

In his response, the Sultan commended dRPC’s work, stressing that its objectives align with the Sultanate’s long-standing advocacy for women’s rights and education within the framework of Islamic scholarship. He praised the women-majority delegation for their leadership and urged sustained follow-up on recommendations from national forums.

The visit ended with an exchange of souvenirs, a group photograph, and a closing prayer.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Ndiaye lauded the Sultan’s commitment and reaffirmed the Ford Foundation’s support, noting that “ending GBV requires collective action across society.”

