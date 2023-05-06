THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed dismay over the bitter political rivalry that has led to a bloody military conflict in Sudan.

In a statement by its Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, the council said “we should join hands to save Sudan and save our common humanity from the catastrophe of violent conflict.”

It called on the United Nations to immediately send in the peacekeeping forces to restore peace and order to Sudan, saying “this is expedient in order to prevent the crisis from not only consuming Sudan but also destabilising the entire Sahel region and Africa.”

The NSCIA also asked the African Union to take decisive action “and not engage in issuing statements,” noting that “the situation is dire and delay is dangerous.”

It warned that “Africa should not be a battleground for advancing the geopolitics of the super powers.”

The council said it was especially worried by the devastation that the conflict had wrought on civilian life and the attendant losses of hundreds of lives and critical Sudanese infrastructure.

The statement reads in part: “The gory sights of dead and decapitated bodies on the streets of Khartoum leave less to be desired and question our humanity.

“Several thousands of people have also been displaced and stranded as a result of the ugly development. Those that are displaced report gross violations and abuse while those still in Sudan are finding it extremely difficult to access food, water and medical attention. The whole scenario is scary and heart-rending.

“It is unfortunate that the gladiators in the conflict, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), cannot resolve their differences in a peaceful manner. They are electing to flex their military muscles at the expense of the innocent civilians who are struggling daily to eke out a legitimate living.

“This bitter fighting is uncalled-for as leadership is all about serving the interest of the people and not advancing personal egos and interests. The Sudanese people have endured distressed economy and the attendant high costs of goods and services for some time but adding the prospects of a civil war to the equation is a needless escalation of the misery of the vast majority of the people.

“Given the strategic position of Sudan, the ongoing bloodshed has the potential of creating a domino effect on other African countries, especially those in the Sahel region. All hands must be on deck to extinguish the smouldering cauldron before it gets worse to become an uncontrollable conflagration. A stitch in time saves nine.





While thanking the Federal Government for the ongoing efforts in Sudan, the NSCIA urged the government to expedite action to bring home thousands of Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan.

According to the council, the situation in Sudan provides a chilling warning to Nigerians to guard their peace jealously.

It added: “It is only a fool that learns from his sad experiences only. The wise learn from the experiences of others and do not fall into the same errors that destroyed them.

“As politics is over, governance should be the sole focus of stakeholders in the Nigerian project now. Under no condition should the peace of Nigeria be compromised by political actors and their impressionistic followers.

“We don’t have to lose peace before we appreciate it as ordinary Sudanese are currently experiencing. We should join hands to save Sudan and save our common humanity from the catastrophe of violent conflict.”