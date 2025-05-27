Sultan declares May 28 as first day of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has officially declared Wednesday, 28 May 2025, as the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1446 After Hijrah (AH).

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto.

The statement explained that the declaration follows the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar—a period of deep significance for Muslims worldwide, as it includes the observance of Eid al-Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage.

“With this declaration, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond will begin preparations for the sacred rites and celebrations associated with Zulhijja, including the Eid al-Adha festival, which is expected to fall on Friday, June 6, 2025 (10th Zulhijja), subject to confirmation,” the statement read.

The Sultanate Council also urged the Muslim Ummah to use the period for spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

Members of the public are advised to follow official communications from the Sultanate Council and relevant Islamic authorities for further updates.

