Sultan ‘Afroboy’ wins Next Rated Award at TNMA

Fast-rising teen star, Sultan Ayo Tijani, commonly known as Sultan has won the ‘Next Rated Award at the 8th edition of the Top Naija Music Awards for 2021. The 17-year-old artiste, who is also known as Sultan Afroboy was nominated in two award categories at the event for ‘Best Music Album’ for his sophomore LP ‘Afroboy’ and ‘Next Rated Artist’, with him picking up the latter.

The award show, which has existed since 2013 recognises the talent of fast rising stars on their way to super stardom.

Sultan also got an extra victory at the TNMA as his Jamika Entertainment record label mate, Yung Bos won the award for ‘Best Collaboration’ for the song ‘Smile’ which he was featured on.

His record label, Jamika Entertainment, also won ‘Best Music Label’, his producer, Dave ‘Dexterity’ Achina taking also won the award for ‘Best Music Producer’ and his manager Mr Stanley Ihensekhien won the award for ‘Entertainment Entrepreneur’ of the year.

An ecstatic Sultan thanked his record label for their support and spoke about how confident he was on winning more awards in the future.

“I always believe in myself and this being my first music award win gives me more energy to want to succeed and be one of the best artists in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Sultan also promised his fans a new album in 2022 and believes his musical body of work is bound to give him a bigger audience and fan base as he looks to win more awards in the near future.

His last two music albums Baby Shark and Afroboy have won him award nominations and big prizes thus giving the teenager confidence his third LP will get him more wins in the entertainment industry within Nigeria and beyond.