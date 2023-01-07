Sule Lamido berates Obasanjo over Obi endorsement

THE former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido accused the former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of betraying PDP over endorsement of the Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi as prepared candidate in 2023 general elections

The national leader of PDP made the disclosure while addressing momentum crowds of PDP supporters in his home village Bamaina recieving an APC leader who is a two term deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel who decamped to his party PDP.

The former foreign affairs minister during Obasanjo ‘s administration described Obasanjo’s decision as purely injustice to PDP a party that made him president and the position his occupying in the eyes of the country and international communities.

According to him, “it is PDP and it’s members that made Obasanjo what he is today not Labor Party or Peter Obi”.

Alhaji Sule Lamido describe the former president action as selfish interest not for the interest of the national development

“It is so sad and disappointing that after PDP given him opportunities and became president for eight years as president and now endorsed someone from opposition political party as prepared candidate. This is so sad and purely injustice”, Lamido emphasis.

The former governor described Obasanjo as his boss, adding “that by Obasanjo’s actions what a younger generation will learn, which lesson are they going to learn?”

He maintained the party had honoured him, dignified him, invented him but because of personal interest ignored all that it is really unfortunate.

According to him, PDP remain a solid political party that has national acceptability that will take over power in the forthcoming general election.