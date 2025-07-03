Sujimoto to build Sub-Saharan Africa’s tallest residential building

• clears ₦273m salary arrears

Luxury real estate developer Sujimoto Group has made a significant turnaround by clearing ₦273 million in outstanding salary arrears and repaying over 80% of its private debts.

This move comes after the company faced severe financial strain due to Nigeria’s currency collapse and economic instability.

Despite the challenges, Sujimoto maintained operations by borrowing heavily, prioritising employee salaries, and honoring obligations.

The company’s Founder and CEO, Dr Sijibomi Ogundele, emphasised resilience and integrity, crediting determination and leadership for navigating the crisis.

“In those quiet months, the noise outside grew louder, but we stood our ground. We didn’t just pay salaries—we restored dignity,” Dr Ogundele said.

With financial stability improving, Sujimoto is focused on completing LucreziaBySujimoto, a 15-storey luxury residential tower set to become Banana Island’s tallest building.

The project overcame significant construction costs and logistical challenges, including a dramatic increase in material prices and container clearance fees.

Looking ahead, Sujimoto plans to launch LeonardoBySujimoto, a 36-floor waterfront skyscraper poised to become Sub-Saharan Africa’s tallest residential building.

Other major projects in development include the Sujimoto Twin Towers and Queen Amina by Sujimoto, reflecting the company’s ambition to reshape Nigeria’s architectural landscape.

Dr Ogundele’s words of wisdom to entrepreneurs facing similar challenges are: “The journey will stretch you, shake you, and demand more than you think you have—but don’t stop. Keep fighting. Keep building.”

Sujimoto’s story serves as a testament to the resilience required to thrive in Nigeria’s fluctuating economy.

Sujimoto generated $15.1 million in annual revenue in 2025 and has a workforce of 288 employees.

The company’s commitment to financial stability and employee welfare is evident in its recent repayment of salary arrears and private debts.