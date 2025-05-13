Suitable wear for ladies during menstrual flow

For many women, menstruation comes with a mix of physical discomfort and emotional stress. From dealing with cramps and bloating in the heat, to worrying about leaks while commuting.

However, the right choice of wear can make a significant difference in how comfortable and confident one feels during this time.

Discussed in this article are suitable wear for ladies during their menstrual flow.

1. High-Waisted Wear

One of the most suitable clothes for ladies during their menstrual flow is high-waisted wear, which includes high-waisted skirts, leggings, and pants.

This is because they offer gentle compression that can help reduce the sensation of bloating and support the lower abdomen. Additionally, high-waisted wear helps keep menstrual pads or period underwear securely in place, offering an added layer of protection.

2. Dark-Coloured Clothing

Rocking dark shades like black, navy blue, deep burgundy, etc., are not only elegant but also practical during your period.

They can help conceal any unexpected leaks or stains, giving you extra peace of mind while on your period throughout the day.

READ ALSO: Common myths about menstrual period

3. Flowy Dresses and Skirts

Loose-fitting dresses and skirts are also an ideal choice for days when a lady is on her menstrual flow.

This choice of wear offers freedom of movement and doesn’t press against the abdomen, making them a comfortable and stylish choice. Likewise, you should opt for breathable fabrics like cotton for added comfort.

4. Loose-Fit Jeans

Loose-fit jeans are another perfect choice of suitable wear during your menstrual flow.

If you are the type that prefers jeans, you should opt for relaxed or boyfriend fits instead of skinny styles during your period.

They provide a casual yet chic look without the tightness that might aggravate cramps or bloating.

5. Free Gowns and Boubous

Free gowns like maxi dresses, kaftans, and boubous are also lifesavers while you are on your period. They don’t press against your belly, giving you the freedom to move comfortably.

On heavy flow days, a flowing gown made with breathable cotton or chiffon will keep you cool and comfortable, even under the hot Nigerian sun.

6. Soft, Breathable Fabrics

During menstruation, your skin can become more sensitive. Choosing clothing made from soft, natural materials like cotton helps reduce irritation and allows your skin to breathe.

7. Period-Proof Underwear

Last but not least, investing in period panties is a game-changer for every lady during her menstrual flow. These are designed with built-in absorbent layers and are leak-proof, giving ladies confidence even on heavy-flow days.

By choosing the right outfits, you can help minimize discomfort and feel more confident during your menstrual flow. Remember, comfort is key!