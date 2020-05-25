Suddenly is a myth in leadership

Knowing by experience, it takes a very long time for a great leader to cook. In other words, no one becomes a leader overnight and suddenly. On the condition that leadership is your core sphere of purpose in the midst of the earth, then get ready for many years of rigorous process! Remember, nothing happens suddenly, not even leadership!

Over the years, many folks have succeeded in watering down the subject of leadership, teaching that folks can become leaders, driving on autobahn. No wonder we are having too many babies (uncooked people occupying varied leadership positions) occupying varied leadership positions in our clime. No wonder we are where we are today as a nation and people.

When a baby climbs up the ladder of leadership, it is the people he or she is supposed to be leading who will be changing diapers for him or her every now and then. We currently have a lot of babies in Nigeria, especially in the realms of politics and religion. How do you know a baby in leadership? He or she speaks and behaves ridiculously, and displays money and what money can buy as toddlers would display toys!

This is why it is a foul and malevolent thing for a baby to climb up the ladder of leadership. Remember, a baby cannot build; he or she can only destroy. Kindly understand that a baby in leadership can be either a hundred years old man or woman. What I am declaring here has little or nothing to do with age. A 40-year old in leadership can have the wisdom, character and maturity of an aged while an 80-year old in leadership can be devoid of wisdom, character and maturity that leadership requires.

Who then is a baby in the context of the issue I am addressing right now? A baby is someone—who cannot think on his or her own. A baby is someone whose character is yet to be formed. A baby is someone who depends on others for everything he or she wants to get done. A baby does not have a mind of his or her own. And a baby cannot differentiate his left hand from his right hand.

Now that you have been told who a baby is in the context of leadership, let me take this burning issue a little further: there are many places, where people who are not supposed to be elevated to leadership positions are leaders today only because they have money! This is very common in the spheres of religion and politics! I remember many years ago, I was part of a religious organization that was just starting and to elevate people into some vacant leadership positions, potential leaders needed to be interviewed and chief amongst the conditions that were set before us was money. Once you did not have money, you were to be thrown out of the window like used tissue! This is one of the major reasons behind every crisis we are having in leadership across every sector of our national life.

A would be leader’s journey is hardly smooth like that of a follower! If you are going to become a leader in the days to come, you will not likely be found in the fast-lane. You are going to be tried for your leadership assignment, so when some teachers are saying that you can become a leader overnight—using some ploys, tricks, taunts and gimmicks, do not fall for it, for it is a fabricated-lie!

David was oiled to be a leader, but he did not become a leader overnight. It took him 13years of process before he eventually became a leader. I remember in 2013, when someone called me from the United States of America that he needed my support to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This was someone who had never served in any capacity before in Nigeria. He had never carried anyone’s bag. He had never followed any politician before. He was never even a councilor! He just believed that he had been called to become the President of Nigeria.

Did I believe him? No! Why? Because I do know that it is impossible to just suddenly rise and become a president! No one is going to become a president overnight. For this to happen, you must have been in the trenches for years before becoming a president. Bola Asiwaju Tinubu is a force to reckon with today in politics, but he did not get to where he is today suddenly. He carried bags for politicians of yesteryears and former times. He was taught politics by some of the best around in those days. But today, no one wants to learn. No one wants to follow anyone for years. And instead of submitting and following those who have been taught by some of the best in politics and governance, immature folks would just rise, saying that God has called them to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. How can God tell 10 people that they would become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during a singular presidential election? It is very easy to know that they do not know how God elevate people into leadership!

Lastly, before you are finally revealed to the whole world as a rock-solid leader, you would need to be at ease, gratified and pleased with staying in obscurity for years! Many people do not understand this dimension to leadership. They think immediately they are born is the day they shall grow-up, reaching the sky. Once again, the word ‘suddenly’ is a myth in leadership!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to visit him during the… Read full story

FG Pays April Allowances To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Saturday disclosed that it has concluded payment of April stipends to all the N-Power beneficiaries across the country. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar… Read full story

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… Read full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story