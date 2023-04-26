Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the methods deployed by the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerian students from the war prone country of Sudan.

The Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa had tweeted on her personal twitter handle, on Wednesday that: “Sudan update: For ease of conveying the students, they were put on the buses according to their states of origin, as our excited Student doing this narration tells us here. Journey mercies”

However, the process seems not to go down well with some Nigerian tweeps as they shared their opinions to reply to Dabiri-Erewa’s tweet.

@Olorogunernest said: “Why according to the state of origin? Please ma, can you explain the rationale behind this logic? as @threefaceIdibia also replied rhetorically and said: “State of Origin? Huh? Is there really a war in Sudan cos I’m not understanding.”

@omoadax also replied: “State of Origin. Una must always find ways to sort out Igbos for further repudiation and the other minority tribes for further exclusion and discrimination. Una no dey tire.”

Meanwhile, only @sweetsmitholala shared a different opinion as she supported the idea by state profiling of evacuation exercises.

He tweeted: “Great Idea,that will de-cluster the crowd immediately. States with lower numbers will have vacant seats to help out others at the end of the day. It will help with ease of documentation as time is not on our side. @abikedabiri You and your team are doing a wonderful job. Thank you Ma!

