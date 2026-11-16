Ethiopia, Sudan trade words over support for armed groups

Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have intensified after the two neighbouring countries accused each other of supporting armed groups involved in conflicts within their territories, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Sudan’s military has accused Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is fighting the Sudanese army, to establish camps on its territory, launch drones and carry out cross-border attacks.

The Sudanese military reportedly submitted complaints against Ethiopia to the United Nations Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council in early November, saying it had provided evidence to support its allegations.

Within days, Ethiopia expelled six members of Sudan’s consular mission in Asosa and ordered the consulate to close.

Ethiopia, however, has accused Sudan’s military of supporting rebel forces fighting federal troops in its northern Tigray region, where clashes resumed in September despite a 2022 peace agreement.

Both countries have denied the allegations against them, while the Associated Press said it could not independently verify either side’s claims.

The growing diplomatic dispute has raised concerns that the internal conflicts in both countries could develop into a broader confrontation involving neighbouring states and their regional allies.

Jervin Naidoo, a senior political economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told the AP that the situation “raises the risk that instability inside Ethiopia becomes another front in Sudan’s war — and vice versa.”

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of providing support to RSF

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF following a power struggle between the two forces.

According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), at least 59,000 people have been killed, although humanitarian organisations believe the actual toll could be considerably higher. About 13 million people have also been displaced.

The Sudanese military controls much of the country’s north, east and central regions, while the RSF and its allies control western Darfur and parts of Kordofan.

The latest tensions have centred on Sudan’s Blue Nile province, which shares a border with Ethiopia.

In late August, Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab identified an increase in military vehicles and equipment at an Ethiopian military base in Asosa, a city close to the Sudanese border.

The research group said satellite imagery linked the military buildup to the RSF.

“The RSF is engaged out of Ethiopia … to try to open a second front,” said Nathaniel Raymond, head of the research group.

Ethiopia accuses Sudan of backing Tigray rebels

Ethiopia’s allegations against Sudan are linked to renewed fighting in Tigray, where federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fought between 2020 and 2022.

The conflict ended with a peace agreement in 2022, but clashes returned in September, raising concerns about renewed instability in the region.

Ethiopian army chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula later suggested that Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt were supporting rebel forces that had captured several strategic towns. The three countries rejected the allegations.

In early November, Ethiopia expelled the six Sudanese consular staff members in Asosa and closed the diplomatic mission.

Analysts have warned that continued fighting in Tigray could divert Ethiopia’s attention from other domestic challenges and increase the movement of weapons and fighters across its border with Sudan.

“All the ingredients are present for an intensifying proxy war between Ethiopia and Sudan that further destabilizes both countries,” said Alan Boswell, Horn of Africa project director at the International Crisis Group.

Regional alliances and unresolved disputes deepen tensions

The dispute is also shaped by competing regional alliances and longstanding disagreements over territory and water resources.

Sudan is aligned with Egypt and Eritrea, while Ethiopia has ties with the United Arab Emirates. Turkey has maintained relations with both countries, according to Ladd Serwat, a senior Africa analyst at ACLED.

Serwat said Ethiopia’s support for the RSF was primarily logistical, while the UAE remained its main backer. The UAE has repeatedly denied involvement in Sudan’s war.

Another source of tension is Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, built on the Blue Nile and completed in 2025 at a cost of about $5 billion.

The project is intended to increase Ethiopia’s electricity production and support its economy. However, Egypt and Sudan have opposed aspects of the dam’s operation and called for a legally binding agreement on its filling and management to protect their water resources.

The two countries also have an unresolved border dispute over Al-Fashaga, a fertile agricultural area where Ethiopian farmers have historically cultivated land.

Sudanese troops moved into the area in late 2020 as Ethiopian forces were occupied with fighting in Tigray.

Analysts have warned that the worsening relationship between Sudan and Ethiopia could lead to further instability and mass displacement if the allegations and cross-border tensions are not addressed.

(thewashingtonpost)