US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has said that a US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan on Monday but nobody was hurt.

“This action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe,” he told reporters in Japan after G7 talks.

Sudan has been gripped for days by deadly fighting between rival forces.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU’s ambassador in Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, has been assaulted at his home in the capital Khartoum.

Irish Foreign Minister, Micheál Martin said that O’Hara was not “seriously hurt” but described the attack as a “gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats”. Stating that “outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is serving the EU under the most difficult circumstances”.

“We thank him for his service and call for an urgent cessation of violence in Sudan and resumption of dialogue,” he said.

Related News Enugu gov assures US envoy of investments security

Around 185 people have been reported killed with more than 1,800 injured in three days of fighting in Sudan, according to the UN.

The capital city has seen air strikes, shelling and heavy small-arms fire.

Both the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claim to control key sites in Khartoum, where residents have been sheltering from explosions.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell tweeted that the security of diplomatic premises and the staff was a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu resting in Europe ahead of May 29 inauguration — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announced on Thursday that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is currently taking a rest in Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

How death of two bandits triggered abduction of 80 people in Zamfara

Last week, the reported kidnapping of over 80 people, including children and women, in Zamfara State by bandits triggered public reactions in and outside the state about the unending activities of bandits, kidnappers, and rustlers in the country, mostly in the state…

Passengers lament deplorable condition onboard Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Trains

Following the increment in the flat rate of tickets from N460.00 to N700.00 for passenger transiting from Kajola/Ijoko in Ogun State to Iddo in Lagos State onboard the narrow gauge of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), train users have accused the management.…

Obi is giving APC sleepless nights — Fayose

Isaac Fayose, brother to former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is having sleepless nights despite defeating the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi…