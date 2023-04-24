Sokoto State government has reaffirmed that it’s taken concrete measure to return her students studying in Sudan safety back home to their parents.

The state commissioner for information and social re-orientation, Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu, stated this in a press statement released to newsmen in the state on Monday.

“Sequel to the crisis in Khartoum as well as the trap of foreign Students of different countries, Nigeria inclusive, the Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has taken all necessary action for the safety of Sokoto State Students and their subsequent return back home”

He said the governor is in constant touch with the Minister of Foreign Affairs over arrangement to secure the transportation and Security cover to evacuate the students to the nearest border as quickly as possible.

“The State Government wishes to inform all parents of the students that their wards are well protected and in good health and they will soon be at home.

“The Sokoto State Scholarship Board is also in hourly contact with the leadership of the state Students both under scholarship and self-sponsored in Sudan.

“The students numbering about 120 are under the supervision of Nigerian Embassy and an appointed Sokoto State Agent in Khartoum.

The students will be moved after securing clearance, and making necessary protocol and arrangement any time from now”.