No fewer than 354 stranded Nigerians who were successfully evacuated from the war-prone Sudan are expected to arrive Nigeria on Wednesday morning, Tribune Online learnt.

Under the arrangement, NAF C-130 airplane is expected to airlift 80 Citizens while Air Peace is to airlift 274 Citizens.

The stranded Nigerians are to be airlifted at Aswan in Egypt by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF C-130) and Air Peace respectively.

The NAF C-130 airplane has been at Aswan, Egypt since Sunday, while the Air Peace airplane was put on standby in Nigeria pending further signal about the clearance of the stranded Nigerians by the Egyptian authorities.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCom), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa had on her official Twitter handle confirmed the development.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa, who alongside the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, interfaced with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila after Tuesday’s plenary session affirmed that all the stranded Nigerians have arrived Port of Sudan.

“Speaker ⁦@femigbaja⁩ met with Minister ⁦@zubairu_dada⁩ and ps ⁦@FMHDSD⁩ to update on evacuation of Nigs from Sudan.

“All are now in Port Sudan and 2 borders in Egypt.

“Exit permits obtained, NAF Plane on ground, and ⁦@flyairpeace⁩ plane on its way.”

