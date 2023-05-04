The Federal Government is expected to airlift no fewer than 900 stranded Nigerians from the war-prone Sudan, Tribune Online gathered.

As at the time of filing this, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who were deployed to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected persons, distributed Food, assorted drinks, water as well as fruits at the Egyptian side.

According to the video clips posted by the Agency, the food arrangement and distributions were by NEMA and Nigerian Ambassador and Embassy in Egypt.

Tribune Online further gathered that the Federal Government has mobilised three airlines as part of ongoing efforts aimed at fast tracking the evacuation of all Nigerian Nationals.

According to one of the top government functionaries privy to the initiative, two Nigerian airlines have departed from the country.

She added that another local airline from Sudan was also acquired for the evacuation of the Nigerian Citizens.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo hinted that the governments of some of the neighboring countries have solicited the assistance of the Nigerian Government to airlift their Nationals from Sudan.

He however did not disclose the identity of the countries.

As part of ongoing efforts to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Returnees, NEMA authorities doled out an additional sum of $100 to each of the stranded Nigerians who arrived the country onboard Nigerian Air Force airplane and Air Peace on Wednesday night.

This is in addition to the sum of N100,000 donated by Dangote Foundation to each of the Returnees to provide them accommodation and feeding.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that all the Returnees are expected to get befitting accommodation for themselves.





