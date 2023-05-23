The House of Representatives on Tuesday tasked Federal Government on the urgent need to direct all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to accept the students affected by the Sudan crisis to continue with the various educational programmes.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need to absorb Student Returnees from Sudan into Tertiary Institutions across the country, sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli.

In his lead debate, Hon. Soli expressed concern over the resultant effects of the crisis that broke out in Sudan on April 15, 2023, resulting in the repatriation of Students studying in various fields of learning in Sudan.

“The House is concerned that their students in as no end in sight to the crisis, which leaves the state of confusion on the way forward with their various educational programs.

“The House is cognizant of the need for swift intervention by the Federal Government through absorbing the students into tertiary institutions in the country in order to enable them to continue with their various educational programmes.

“The House is aware that some tertiary institutions have shown a willingness to absorb the affected students. However, the approval of the Federal Government would be required.

“The House recalls that in the face of the Ukraine/Russia war, there was a similar intervention whereby Nigerian students who fled from those countries were

absorbed into tertiary institutions in Nigeria to continue their various

educational programmes through the window, Higher Institutions Transfer

programme.

“The House is also cognizant of the need for the Federal Government to consider the quota systems imposed on certain courses such as law and medicine and waive them for the students concerned in order to enable them to continue with their programs pending the resolution of the Sudan crisis,” Hon. Soli said.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to ensure compliance and report back within one week for further legislative action.