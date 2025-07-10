‘Such good English’: White House defends Trump’s remark on Liberian President

The White House has defended a remark by U. S. President Donald Trump complimenting Liberian President Joseph Boakai on his English-speaking skills during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Tribune Online reports that Trump, during the meeting, impressed at how the African leader spoke English language effortlessly, asking him where he learnt to speak beautifully.

Boakai, however, was educated in Liberia, where English is the official language.

While hosting five African leaders, Trump asked Boakai, “Such good English, it’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”

Responding, Boakai said he studied in his country and Trump responded, “That’s very interesting,” adding, “I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

Liberia was founded in 1822 by the American Colonization Society, which aimed to resettle freed slaves in Africa. The country became independent in 1847. Today, several languages are spoken in Liberia, though English remains the official one.

Trump’s comment drew reactions from some Liberians, who felt it reflected outdated views of Africa and overlooked the country’s history with the English language.

“I felt insulted because our country is an English-speaking country,” said Archie Tamel Harris, a Liberian youth advocate, in an interview with CNN.

“For him to ask that question, I don’t see it as a compliment. I feel that the US president and people in the west still see Africans as people in villages who are not educated.”

A Liberian diplomat, speaking anonymously, said the remark “was not appropriate,” and called it “a bit condescending to an African president who’s from an English-speaking nation.”

South African politician Veronica Mente posted on X, asking, “what stops [Boakai] from standing up and leav[ing]?”

Defending the remarks by President Trump, a White House senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, said he qwas at the meeting and everyone was appreciative of Trump for his time and effort.

“I was in the meeting and everyone was deeply appreciative of the President’s time and effort. The continent of Africa has never had such a friend in the White House as they do in President Trump,” said Massad Boulos.

According to CNN, Deputy press secretary Anna Kelly called the comment by President Trump a “heartfelt compliment” and added, “reporters should recognize that President Trump has already done more to restore global stability and uplift countries in Africa and around the world than Joe Biden did in four years.”

Also reacting to the development following the comment by Trump, Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said there was no offense taken by President Boakai.

“There was no offense,” she told CNN. “Many people do not understand the linguistic borders or linguistic demography of the African continent.”

“What President Trump heard distinctly was the American influence on our English in Liberia, and the Liberian president is not offended by that,” she said.

“We know that English has different accents and forms, and so him picking up the distinct intonation that has its roots in American English for us was just recognizing a familiar English version,” Nyanti added.

Trump has long tied the English language to his political platform. During a 2015 debate, he said the U.S. is “a country where we speak English,” and in March he signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States.

At Wednesday’s meeting with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, Trump offered more positive remarks, calling their countries “all very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, great oil deposits, and wonderful people.”

The African leaders responded with praise and encouraged Trump to invest in their nations and support the development of their natural resources.

Boakai even remarked that Liberia “(believes) in the policy of making America great again.”

