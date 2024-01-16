Succession, Beef and The Bear were the big winners at the Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday in Los Angeles.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all took home acting prizes for Succession, while the show also won best drama series overall.

Creator Jesse Armstrong said it was “a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it”.

Also at the ceremony, Sir Elton John won his first Emmy Award, finally giving him EGOT status.

That means he has joined an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

However, Sir Elton could not pick up the honour after having a knee operation. He wrote on Instagram that he was “on cloud nine” after the win and joked that his knee problem was “a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos”.

He added: “Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”

Other winners on the night included The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary.

Succession, the critically acclaimed drama about a media mogul and the power struggles between his dysfunctional family, concluded last year after four seasons.

It was rewarded generously at the Emmys, winning Best Drama Series and prizes for writing and directing, while Snook and Culkin won Best Leading Drama Actress and Actor for playing Shiv and Roman Roy respectively.

Co-star Culkin paid tribute to Armstrong “for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman”.

Culkin also thanked his two children and wife, before addressing her from the stage: “And Jazz, I want more [children]. You said maybe if I won!”

He beat fellow Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, who had also been nominated in the best drama actor category.

Armstrong, the Shropshire-born screenwriter who created the series, also scooped the top prize for best writing in a drama series.

In his speech, Armstrong referred back to the show’s main plotline, joking: “For some reason, the name of a certain Australia-born media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, springs to mind.”

He added: “I come from the UK and the show is about things that are close to the centre of American life and politics, and we’ve always been met with generosity and good faith and that’s part of America’s tradition of being very welcoming to outsiders.”

Elsewhere, The Bear – a comedy-drama series about a chef who returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop – won three acting prizes, for its star Jeremy Allen White, and supporting actors Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Succession and The Bear won six prizes each in the drama and comedy categories respectively, while Netflix’s road rage-inspired series Beef dominated the limited series categories.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the show’s two stars, were named best actress and actor in a limited series respectively.

Several winners – including Snook, Culkin, Edebiri, White, Yeun and Wong – picked up their prizes just a week after winning equivalent trophies at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson won the prize for best leading comedy actress for her role in the school-based series Abbott Elementary.

Jennifer Coolidge was named best supporting drama actress for her role in privilege satire The White Lotus.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had a good night, winning best scripted variety series, and writing for a variety series, while The Daily Show With Trevor Noah won best talk series.

And RuPaul’s Drag Race scored the prize for best reality competition programme.

The ceremony also saw Charlie Puth perform the theme tune to Friends as the Emmy Awards remembered those who have died in the industry, including Matthew Perry. But a rumoured tribute from Perry’s five co-stars failed to materialise.

However, there were reunions of the casts of shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The Sopranos, Ally McBeal and Cheers to celebrate the Emmys’ 75th anniversary.

Dead To Me star Christina Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a walking stick, became emotional as she received a standing ovation while presenting an award.

As the ceremony was the 75th Emmys, several famous TV casts reunited on stage – including stars from The Sopranos, Cheers, and All in the Family.

The Emmys, which were presented by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, were delayed by four months due to the Hollywood strikes.

Nominations were announced in July and the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, but the writers’ and actors’ strikes meant very few nominees would have been able to attend.

(BBC)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE