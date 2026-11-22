THE succession dispute tearing apart the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s Fountain of Life Church is, expectedly, one of the rave reviews of the moment. Between the loss of Bimbo (Abimbola Rosemary), his adorable televangelist wife (aged 45), in a Sosoliso air crash in Port Harcourt on December 11, 2005, and the ongoing tug-of-war over the control of the church he co-founded with Bimbo, I invite you to guess which would grieve the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya more! Oh, that the dead were able to look back and see what transpires after their demise! Without mincing words, the melee over control of the Fountain of Life Church rubbishes the legacy bequeathed by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo—their lives’ efforts—as well as speaks volumes about the sense of history of the combatants involved in the unfortunate altercation. But theirs is not the first succession dispute to tear churches apart here!

A series of such disputes might partly have informed the decision of Pastor Wale Adefarasin, Senior Pastor of the Guiding Light Assembly, to author The Succession Crisis in Nigeria (214 pages, published in 2012 by Storyteller Services). In it, the elder brother of the more flamboyant Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock church argued that Nigeria’s deep-rooted national challenges stem from a failure in generational succession planning and a loss of core values. He identified weak or failed succession planning, loss of societal values, and decline in institutions as core problems in generational succession. Rather than merely handing down titles or responsibilities, he advocated the passing down of values, mindsets, and standards across generations. He also emphasised the importance of leadership advice, fatherhood, vision, planning, and the building of sustainable organisations over time.

CAC and Celestial’s crises

We can mention the internal crises that whacked the Christ Apostolic Church, first in 1939/40 (dividing it into The Apostolic Church Nigeria and the Christ Apostolic Church), and later again in 1989/90, in which power struggles and generational tensions, financial disputes, and factional infighting fractured the mission or movement, leading to litigation in open court. Despite efforts at resolution and reconciliation spanning decades, full reconciliation and unification have proven Herculean.

What of the succession dispute that enveloped the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) when its founder, Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa, died on September 10, 1985, without leaving behind a clear and undisputed succession process? Factions emerged, family members staked claims to the CCC’s vast estate, and these in turn quarrelled among themselves! The courts had a hell of a time adjudicating a plethora of cases that attended the passing of Oshoffa. Decades later, the CCC is yet to regain its full balance.

Should spouses succeed each other?

We have had cases where the founder dies and his wife takes over. When Archbishop Benson Idahosa died on March 12, 1998, his wife, Margaret Idahosa, succeeded him as the leader of the Church of God Mission International (CGMI). According to reports, she was initially reluctant to step into her late husband’s shoes but eventually succumbed to pressure.

Can we say that a similar thing happened when Pastor Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died on June 5, 2021? After brief skirmishes over succession, Evelyn Joshua succeeded her husband at SCOAN, being officially named to lead the church in September 2021. We can go on and on, as there are other lesser-publicised instances where husbands/wives or children succeeded their spouses or parents as head of the church. Is church, then, a family business? What of the fact that financial and other contributions from all and sundry form the foundation and pillars of many of our churches?

These and many other questions are bound to rear their ugly heads with the furore leadership succession has generated in the Odukoyas’ Fountain of Life Church. Pastor Taiwo Odukoya died on August 7, 2023; his son, Oluwajimi (Jimmy) Odukoya (39 years), was named as his successor and senior pastor of the church on September 17, 2023. Jimmy Odukoya is better known as a Nigerian actor who reportedly played the role of Oba Ade in the 2022 movie The Woman King, alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega.

The brickbats

I must say the first impression his public appearance in dreadlocks created was negative. Recently, too, the picture of him with tattoos all over, like those of celebrated footballers in Europe’s elite leagues, did not impress. Were these photographs deliberately planted to paint him in a bad light? I really cannot say, but the issues in contention as to whether Jimmy ought to be the rightful successor to his father can be logically interrogated and analysed for us to reach reasonable and plausible conclusions.

Jimmy said his father consecrated him as his successor before he died on August 7, 2023. He told this story to the church’s Board of Trustees, and the members accepted his narrative and named him their senior pastor a little over a month later on September 30, 2023. No prayer? The Holy Ghost did not speak? There was no “Thus saith the Lord…” before the Board of Trustees swallowed Jimmy’s words and testimony hook, line, and sinker? Jimmy functioned in his position for three years and almost two months before the Board of Trustees allegedly discovered him as an impostor.

READ ALSO: Peace restored in Idanre Diocese as Primate of the Church of Nigeria weeps with joy

In the interval, internal wranglings were said to have brewed between Jimmy and his blood sisters on one hand, and between him and his supporters versus some members of the Board of Trustees on the other. Jimmy tried to get rid of his adversaries by asking the Board members to resign. Some did, but the majority dug in and fought back. Allegations and counter-allegations flew right, left, and centre. The lid was blown off everything when both the Board of Trustees and Jimmy publicly disowned each other.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back, however, appeared to be Jimmy’s new marriage, which has set tongues wagging. Jimmy had earlier been married on March 9, 2013, in the United Kingdom, and the union is reportedly blessed with two children. The marriage, however, was said to have failed for reasons which need not detain us here. On November 1 this year, Jimmy introduced another divorcee to his congregation as his new wife. Not only is she said to be the daughter of a pastor, the new marriage was also said to have been solemnised by a popular, even if controversial, pastor who once ran for the second-highest political office in the land. Hoopla!

What followed was: Resign! You, too, resign! The ding-dong that ensued got to its denouement, perhaps, when those opposed to Jimmy chanced upon what seemed like a joker: a recorded statement by Pastor Taiwo Odukoya made years back naming who should succeed him in the event of any eventualities. That person was not Jimmy. On the strength of this evidence, the Board of Trustees justified its sack of Jimmy and named a replacement in an acting capacity.

Case closed? Not yet! Jimmy fought back vigorously by saying that, yes, the recording mentioned actually exists; it was even recorded by Jimmy himself on the orders of his father and in the presence of a brother of his late father who served as witness. Yes, a successor was actually named, but that was years before his father eventually died; it was when he was ill and was going for medical attention and had thought he might not come back alive; but, eventually, he did not die, so he instructed Jimmy to destroy the recording, which, unfortunately, he failed to do. Jimmy described this failure as a grave mistake on his part—and I agree with him, but not exactly for the same reason(s).

Between six and half-a-dozen

Jimmy alleged that the controversial recording in question got into the hands of his opponents through his family members—a case of a house divided against itself! That, in itself, is massive. More importantly, if Pastor Taiwo Odukoya cared to commission a recording in which he named a successor when he was ill and there was a witness to that effect, was there also a witness when he allegedly instructed that the said recording be destroyed? Secondly, if your father instructed you to destroy something and you did not, what is that? Who was there when the late Odukoya named Jimmy as his successor?

After overcoming the illness that got him thinking he might die and which compelled him to name a successor, did Pastor Taiwo Odukoya then think he would never die again, and hence saw no need to name a successor in the eventuality of death coming for him? If he could name a successor when he was sick, nothing should stop him from naming an eventual successor after he recovered from his illness. Jimmy said the naming of a successor was done verbally. And there was no witness as was the case before? This is hard to believe, especially when Pastor Taiwo Odukoya did not die suddenly.

Reports said the calamities the Senior Odukoya suffered in succession took a toll on him: his first wife’s death, then his second wife’s, then his twin sister’s! Such a man, if he was not wishing for death to also come for him, would have prepared his house for any eventualities. He would have written a will and/or named a successor. This is a more plausible line of argument to believe and run with.

The path of honour

According to reports, the pastor named by Pastor Taiwo Odukoya as his successor declined the offer right to the late pastor’s face. He was called by God, he reportedly said, to be a helper of the vision and ministry of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, just like Aaron and Hur were to Moses, and not to inherit his mantle. Accordingly, the said pastor was said to have resigned from the Board of Trustees when Jimmy flashed them the red card. That speaks volumes about the difference between those who are in ministry for positions and pecuniary gains and those who are there for service strictly under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

If, as the Board of Trustees, you can no longer serve and do the will of God without controversy and the embarrassment being caused to the Body of Christ, why not leave peacefully and let God judge? If sitting tight in office as head of a church will destroy the legacy of your parents, why not excuse yourself? How can your family be divided on a cause and you still do not see the need for introspection? Your dead father spoke to you in a dream: is this biblical? And only until now? Birds of a feather!

End-time signs?

I once asked a senior pastor why the things we witness in the church today are so; his answer left me more troubled than comforted. He said for many, ministry is no longer about the salvation of one’s soul but is now a career. People want promotion, career progression, and prospects of the goodies that come with it. And, like in worldly organisations, they will do anything it takes to achieve these goals. The salvation of souls has taken the back seat, if any seat is reserved for it at all!

Churches these days are run more or less like business enterprises or, to quote Archbishop Olubunmi Okogie, as business centres. The sweat of the congregation is appropriated by a single family in the long run. Family members struggle to snatch control. Recently, the son of a popular Nigerian preacher, said to be one of its richest, broke ranks with his father to start his own ministry when it became clear to him, according to reports, that he was not the favoured heir to the family’s large church enterprise.

As we speak, the eyes of the world are trained on another huge Pentecostal enterprise to see what happens when its present leader goes to be with the Lord. At a ripe, old age! Amen! But are the examples given above enough of a lesson?