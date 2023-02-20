Taiwo Amodu

Former President of South Africa, Thambo Mbeki has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and the international community in its conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Mbeki, head of Commonwealth Observers Group gave the admonition on Monday when his team met with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu at the latter’s office.

Mbeki who said his team came to Nigeria to observe the electoral process reports and make observations maintained that the outcome of the election depends on the diligence of the Commission.

He said he led his colleagues to the INEC headquarters to be properly briefed on the Commission preparations and its challenges.

He said:” We came here with the full complement of the Commonwealth Observer Mission. This is the seventh election in Nigeria that we are observing.

Of course, I don’t need to say that the Commonwealth is more than a country. Nigeria is a very important country. It has an impact on itself and the continent as a whole.

So, it is always very important that as the Commonwealth, we should come and be with you as you hold this all-important election and observe the conduct.

We come very hopeful and confident that we will have successful, peaceful and inclusive elections and in the end, there will be no complaints.

But that depends on INEC and the many other people that constitute your team.

“So, we have come here to listen and to understand as much as we can, your views in terms of the preparations for the election and all other things that fall within the limit of the commission.

“That understanding on our part is important because, in the end, we will make a statement about the election and more importantly, make recommendations about whatever we see in the conduct of this election and give a comprehensive picture of what we see during the election as much as possible.





INEC, being a critical player in the process, must listen carefully about what INEC says and all those things that fall within the limit of the commission so that we take them on board as we observe this election and be able to make a proper recommendation at the end of all of this.

“We look forward to a peaceful election and what we have to say to you is that you should make sure that all machinery is in place throughout the federation.”

Chairman of the INEC, Professor Yakubu, who recalled that his Commission has always benefitted from the Commonwealth Observers Group recommendations in previous general elections, said he was hopeful that the international observer team recommendations would come in handy after the 2023 elections.

He said:” We have benefited from your previous election observation mission. So many innovations have been introduced over time. So, we don’t take your observations lightly. Your observations that require administrative intervention by the commission have been implemented.

For those that require legislation, especially subsidiary legislation, we engage with the National Assembly to carry out the necessary legislation. Our constitution, the Electoral Act and our guidelines constitute the ground norm. Elections are governed by law.

“We look forward to your recommendations after you observe the election. It is the past recommendations that have kept us going in terms of the reviews and improvement of the electoral process.

“We are aware of the responsibility that lies on our shoulders. But we cannot do it alone. Our work is cut out with assigned responsibilities for the security agencies, the parties and others.

As a commission, we have constantly engaged with all stakeholders. Every three months, we meet with stakeholders made up of political parties, civil society organisations, the media and security agencies. But we can meet several times a year depending on the issues.”

Yakubu assured Thambo Mbeki that the electoral umpire was committed to a free and fair process.

“I want to assure you that INEC is not a political party. We don’t have a candidate in the election. The choice of who becomes what during the general election is entirely the choice of the Nigerian people.

We are committed to the free, fair, credible, inclusive election and verifiable elections.

“Elections in Nigeria are huge. We understand the magnitude of the responsibility placed on our shoulders and we also understand that a credible election is a pillar on which good governance rest.

I want to assure you that we will never let Nigerians down and we will not let the international community down.”

Earlier at a separate meeting with the Commonwealth team, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress said the ruling party would play its role in ensuring seamless conduct of the elections.

