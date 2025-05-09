Success of Ekiti PDP LG congress shows our acceptance — Fayose

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has declared that the success of the just-concluded local government congress is a pointer to the acceptance of the party in the state.

Emmanuel, who is the younger brother of former governor, Ayodele Fayose, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, explained that the large number of people who participated in Wednesday’s exercise has thrown the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state into confusion.

According to him, the Ekiti PDP LG congress, hailed by observers as one of the most peaceful and well-attended political gatherings in recent times, showcased the enduring strength and grassroots appeal of the PDP across the state.

Expressing optimism in picking the party’s ticket ahead of the 2026 governorship election, the PDP leader noted that the people of the state are already gearing up to use their votes against the ruling APC, saying, “PDP is still the party of the masses.”

While lamenting the current economic hardship and other challenges confronting the citizens under the APC government, Fayose assured the people that the PDP government would change the narratives for the better.

He said, “The people have spoken. Their presence, energy, and commitment show that our party remains the true hope of the common man in Ekiti. We are back, stronger and more united than ever.

“The peaceful conduct of the LG congress has drawn attention not only from PDP supporters but also from concerned stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), who now face a reinvigorated opposition with growing momentum ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“The PDP’s massive turnouts during the congress are already causing ripples within APC ranks.

“With many Ekiti residents expressing fatigue over economic hardship and underdevelopment, the PDP appears well-positioned to mount a serious challenge to the ruling party’s grip on the state.”

The governorship hopeful who appealed to party members to remain united for the task ahead said he is committed to adding value to the state with his developmental plans and programmes.

