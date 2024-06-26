Abuja Bureau Chief, LEON USIGBE, writes on the proceeding of the Edo State Abuja symposium that brought together the representatives of the major actors in the state governorship election.

WITH the September 21 gubernatorial election drawing near, Edo State citizens residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gathered at the Edo State Abuja Symposium to scrutinize not just the candidates but the entire leadership recruitment process in the state.

Organized by the National Association of Edo State Indigenes (NAESI), the event aimed to foster a deeper understanding of what qualities are essential for the next governor of Edo State. The symposium, themed “Leadership Recruitment Process in Niger: Edo State Imperative,” took place at Merit House, Abuja.

Despite the high expectations, the symposium saw none of the gubernatorial candidates in attendance. Governor Godwin Obaseki was represented by his deputy, Omobayo Godwins, while Dr Asue Ighodalo (PDP) and Monday Okpebholo (APC) also sent representatives. Unfortunately, Olumide Akpata (LP) had no representative. This absence was a disappointment to the organisers and attendees who had hoped for a direct interaction with the candidates.

Dr Tunde Lakoju, a former House of Representatives member and the event’s moderator, stressed that the symposium was not a political debate. He explained that the event was intended to allow citizens to understand the leadership aspirations of the candidates. Lakoju expressed regret that the candidates did not attend, as the forum was a prime opportunity for the citizens to see and assess those vying to govern them.

“This occasion is not a political debate between contestants. No. We must get that clear. If it was a political debate, we would not accept any representation from any of the candidates. They would have been here themselves to present themselves. But we had actually thought that they would be here because it would have been an opportunity for the Edo citizens in NAISI to see the people that are angling to rule us. We see them, we listen to them, we assess them,” he added.

Though not wanting to push the event towards overt partisan politics, the organizers insisted that they were motivated by the need to elect a governor whose ambition matches that of the people for a speedy all round development.

Godwins, who spoke for governor Obaseki, underscored the need for integrity in leadership. He described the ideal governor as someone who acts rightly even when not observed, possesses high interpersonal skills, and can engage across party lines.

He said under the Obaseki administration, significant strides have been made in Edo State over the past seven and a half years, emphasizing law and order as foundational to economic prosperity and business growth.

“The governor must be a person of integrity and integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching you. Of course, that person must possess a high level of interpersonal skills. He should be able to romance across party lines, he should know what the time is, he should be very proactive, and he must be an academic superior. All these (attributes) will make up a very good leader who is going to steer the ship of Edo. But above all, he should be a visionary leader and with the ability to implement such vision,” the deputy governor opined.

While striving to be balanced in his comments, he told the gathering that the administration has done well in the past over seven and half years to reposition Edo State. “It will interest you to note that if we begin to reel out the achievements of this administration as it is about winding down, you may not be able to exhaust it. But beyond that, whether we like it or not, collectively, we must agree as people that the Edo we have today is one that is full of law and order a hundred percent. Because without law and order nothing can thrive in such a state,” he said.

The governor was convinced that the high level security has improved economic prosperity and created the enabling environment for business to prosper in Edo State. “So, who becomes the next governor of Edo State is very important for several reasons,” he stated, adding that the people must look at the basic ingredients that drive leadership and judging aspiring leaders with their antecedents.

Obaseki’s emphasis on “academic superiority” seemed to subtly criticize the educational backgrounds of the APC candidates. Responding to this, Okpebholo’s representative, Dr. Tony Ikpasaja, emphasized the importance of practical governance. He argued that inclusivity is essential and that governance should avoid intermediaries that create obstacles. Okpebholo’s vision rejects using the governorship to oppress the people or misuse state resources.

Ikpasaja said the APC candidate will be practical in governance as he sees this as an antidote to the problem of the current leadership in the state. “For Okpebholo, he believes that to build a very robust inclusiveness, it is all about practical governance. There are no two ways about it. Between the people and the leader, there should not be intermediaries, obstructive, meddlesome obstacles, impediments and all that,” he said.

The Okpebholo spokesman maintained that the governorship of the state is not a licence to oppress the people, pilfer the resources or damage its political trajectory. “You are just a first among equals,” he said, pointing out that “as we speak now, there are some states where some of this lack of inclusivity is causing rebellious reactions from the people.”

Dr. Asue Ighodalo, through his representative Anthony Okoigene, advocated for a servant leadership model. He stressed the importance of thoroughly scrutinizing candidates, asserting that Edo State requires leaders who can withstand rigorous interrogation. Ighodalo emphasized that a governor should be able to represent the state proudly across various professional forums, ensuring that citizens could take pride in their leadership.

“So, when we are looking at a state like Edo, Edo State is not like any other state in the country where you think that you can just come with any packaging and people will just buy it. Interrogate. It is a state that has critically-minded people. So, we need to interrogate whosoever wants to lead us.

“I want a situation whereby if my governor is called upon to come and address a gathering of medical doctors, a gathering of engineers, a gathering of whatever hue, I will raise my head high and sit down in the front seat and say I’m from Edo State and I will be proud of my governor who will do justice to the topic,” he said.

Throughout the symposium, the discussions focused on the essential qualities and capabilities needed for the next governor of Edo State. The representatives outlined their candidates’ visions, each addressing the state’s needs from unique perspectives. A common theme was the call for a leader who could drive development, uphold law and order, and demonstrate integrity.

The absence of the actual candidates might have been a drawback, but the symposium successfully stimulated dialogue about the future leadership of Edo State. It highlighted the community’s desire for a transparent and effective leadership recruitment process, ensuring that the electorate is well-informed and actively engaged in the democratic process.

