Following the fuel subsidy removal, transport fare has skyrocketed as fuel hikes persisted in Ebonyi.

Tribune online visited the Ebonyi Central Park, along Abakaliki/Ogoja road, discovered that intra-transportation increased 200 percent as Abakaliki- Afikpo, which was N1000 is now N3000, Abakaliki to Ohaozara is now 2500 against it earlier price of N1000.

Tribune Online further discovered that inter-State transportation also increased but not as intra-state. For instance, Abakaliki to Enugu, which was between N1000-N1300, is currently between N2000-N2500.

Also, Abakaliki to Abuja, which was formerly between 8000-9000, is currently between 11000 -130000. From Abakaliki to Benin is now 8000, Bayelsa 6000, Onitsha 5000, Aba 5000, Obudu 5100, Ogoja- 3600, Ikom 3600, Calabar 4600, Owerri-5000, Aba-5000, Onitsha/Awka-5000.