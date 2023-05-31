FOLLOWING the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petroleum has jerked up to N560 per litre in Kano state.

Checks by our correspondent around the state capital in Kano revealed that while the product was sold at the official pump price at many filling stations across Kano city on Tuesday, the price suddenly skyrocketed on Wednesday.

Aside from that, long queues had resurfaced at filling stations in the Kano metropolis, especially at major marketers’ outlets, while others had been shut down.

It was also discovered that at some filling stations in the metropolis, petroleum was being sold at up to N560 a litre at both major and independent markets outlets.

Our findings, however, noted that other filling stations were selling it at N450, N400, N380 and least, N350 across the commercial city.

At AYM Shafa, it was observed that the product was being sold at N560 at all his filling stations across the city.

At Alhaji Alasan Oil, located along Gaida Road in Kumbotso Local Government area of the state, petroleum was being sold at N450,

At A.Y. Maikifi, it was observed that all his branches sell the product at N400 per litre from N220 the stations sold it on Tuesday morning.

Platinum Oil Services, petrol was sold at N380 all with fewer queues because the product was sold above the official pump price.

At B.A Bello, a filling station, along Western Bypass area, the product was cheaper as it was sold at N350.

The situation has raised concern among the residents of the state as transport fares and prices of commodities have increased as a result.





A motorist at the Alhaji Yahya Ibrahim had expressed concern over what he described as a negative start for Tinubu’s government.

According to him, he bought a litre of petrol at N210 on Tuesday but to his surprise, when he came to buy again, he found that it was N450 at one filling station on Wednesday.

“That is why I left that filling station and came here to buy because it is cheaper.

“We are surprised at the sudden change of the situation. We are yet to recover from the recent scarcity but a change of government has brought us another suffering.

“We are calling on the federal government to quickly intervene to address the situation to avoid plunging this country into another hardship,” Ishaq said.