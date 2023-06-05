The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has again demanded that the Federal government must withdraw the newly released NNPCL fixed fuel pump price if it wants the discussion with labour unions to continue.

TUC said this is its number one demand from the Federal government at the meeting on Sunday.

Signed by its President and Secretary General, Comrade Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro respectively, the demand stated; ” Status quo ante of PMS pump price should be maintained while discussion

continues.

“Minimum wage should be increased from the current N30,000 to N200,000 before the end of June 2023 with consequential adjustment on Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), like feeding, transport, housing, etc. A representative of state governors will be party to this communique and all the governors must commit to implement the new minimum wage.

“Tax holiday for employees both in government and private sector that earn less than N200,000 or 5OOUSD monthly whichever is higher. PMS Allowance to be introduced for those earning between N200,000 to N500,000 or 5OOUSD to 1,200USD whichever is higher.

“The Exchange rate for retailing PMS in the country must be kept Within a limit of +2% for the next ten (10) years where the fluctuation is more that 2%. the minimum wage WI“ automatically increase at the same rate.

“Setting up of intervention fund where government will be paying N10 per liter on all locally consumed PMS. The primary purpose of this fund IS to solve perennial and protracted national issues in education, health and housing. A governance structure that Will Include labour, civil society and government will be put in place to manage the implementation.