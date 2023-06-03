Following the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to its affiliate unions to mobilise their members and be ready for a total shutdown of economic activities across Nigeria on Wednesday 7 June 2023, should the Federal government fail to reverse the recent fixed fuel pump price by NNPCL, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has directed its teeming members to prepare to join the action.

NUJ in a press statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the Central Working Committee of the pen-pushers union, deliberated on the issues and found NLC’s position and proposed action worthy as it’s in the interest of Nigerian citizens.

The Directive in part read; “An emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the Union (NUJ) was convened online today, Saturday, June 3, 2023, to discuss issues surrounding the decision by the Federal Government to remove Fuel Subsidy and the position taken by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“After presentations by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer, Bamidele Atunbi on the position taken by NLC on the matter, members unanimously adopted the position of NLC on the issue.

“CWC reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channelled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs, the sudden removal could however lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.

“Accordingly CWC directs all State Councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limiter (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the Oil sector.”

