A total of 300 widows have received food items in some rural communities of Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi, distributed by an NGO, Doyin and Suzan Foundation.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Isanlu, the Executive Director of the NGO, Chief Mrs Adedoyin Ibikunle-Eshanumi, said the initiative was prompted by the present economic hardships the people were facing due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to her, women especially vulnerable widows without means of livelihood are the most affected group of people by the subsidy removal.

“We have also empowered over 400 widows during the Easter celebration as well as other festive periods, and we will continue to do that as part of our humanitarian services.

“In addition, we have also offered scholarships to children of some of the widows and we will never relent in improving their wellbeing.

“The humanitarian gesture is part of our foundation’s vision to reach out to the indigents and the vulnerable in society so as to cushion the current hardships due to fuel subsidy removal, and alleviate their suffering,” Ibikunke-Eshanumi said.

The former APC Senatorial aspirant stressed that the gesture was beyond politics but was borne out of her passion for improving the well-being of the vulnerable in society and better their livelihoods.

The Philanthropist encouraged well-spirited individuals, NGOs and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture by reaching out to the less privileged citizens, saying Government alone could not do it.

She enjoined the state and federal governments to fast-track the process of providing palliatives measures to cushion the negative effects of the fuel subsidy on the masses, especially the less privileged citizens.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mrs Serah Abraham and Mrs Alice Oloniyo, thanked the foundation for always rendering assistance to the widows in society.

“We pray that God will continue to bless and protect Chief Doyin Ibikunke-Eshanumi for taking care of us and our children,” Oloniyo said.

Items distributed were: rice, spaghetti, semovita, maggi, provisions, noodles, salt, among others.

