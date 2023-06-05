Speaking on the topic, “Fuel subsidy removal conundrum: National consensus on removal, but cacophony on how to achieve it,” the participants observed that the devastating effects of workers going on strike particularly on a fragile economy as Nigeria is huge and should be avoided by all means.

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administrators of Nigeria (CIOTA) and other stakeholders in the transport sector gave this advice as a consensus at the virtual national roundtable discussion put together by the professional body on Sunday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to, by all means, ensure the current face-off between the Federal Government and the organised labour over the recent removal of subsidy on petrol does not degenerate into another round of industrial action in the country.

They said government would need to properly handle the matter by being sincere in its negotiation and using credible people to do that on its behalf and not those who would consider government side as superior on the negotiation table.

They said government must this time around win the hearts of Nigeria’s populace particularly the downtrodden by using the funds freed on subsidy to improve their lots and also invest significantly in health, education, power and other social services.

The President of CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo, said it was unfortunate that subsidy that was introduced to alleviate the suffering of the people in the 70s had now become a major source of their suffering.

He, however, expressed worry that fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria could most likely triger increase in the smuggle of the product to the neighbouring countries where prices are higher and in effect compounds Nigeria’s problem.

Delivering his own paper, the Lead discussant and Professor of Transport and Logistics at the Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo, Samuel Odewumi, said it appears that most Nigerians agree to the removal of subsidy on fuel because of draining the country resources but that the hasty proclamation of the removal by the president without first engaging other critical stakeholders of the sector seems to be the problem.

He said it would even be better for government to subsidise fuel production than consumption as the former according to him would certainly boost emplyoment generation and also lead to self-sufficiency of the product locally and also for export.

He said government for example, could partner with Dangote Refinery when in operation by supplying the refinery with crude oil to refine at subsidized price for the country.

He said such arrangement would certianly boost Nigerian economy appreciably.

He said but in the interim, both the government and labour negotiation teams must be honest and sincere on reality and also continue to negotiate for a win-win situation for all parties.