Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has cautioned fuel marketers in the state against hoarding petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Festus Ahon, in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba quoted Governor Oborevwori as saying that the state government would not tolerate acts that would make life difficult for Deltans.

He said the state government desired to grow the economy of the State through its ‘MORE’ agenda.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all stakeholders in their determination to make life more meaningful for Deltans.

He said the state government had been inundated with reports of filling stations in the state hoarding products and thereby creating artificial scarcity with the intent to hike prices.

The Delta State governor described the action of these marketers as unpatriotic and waging of economic war against the people of the state.

“We have heard and seen the reaction of petroleum marketers in the state to the announcement of alleged subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

“As a government, we will not watch marketers exploit Deltans of their hard-earned income through the creation of artificial scarcity,” he warned.

He called on marketers to be patriotic and continue selling their products to the general public at the official pump price.

Oborevwori added that the relevant government agencies have been directed to monitor the situation and ensure total compliance with the directive.

The state government, he said, would not hesitate to take necessary actions against any filling station hoarding the product or which is caught selling above the official price.





