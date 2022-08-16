Subsidy probe: Reps summon Finance Minister, Sahara Energy, EFCC, NSCDC

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed and the Chief Executive Officer of Sahara Energy are expected to appear before the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the payment of multi-trillion naira fuel subsidy between 2013 and 2022.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu who presided over the Investigative hearing held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, accused the CEO of Sahara Energy of parliamentary contempt and issued September 7, 2022 deadline for him to appear before the committee.

Hon. Aliyu said the issues were raised about the company’s legal status, among others that needed to be addressed during the ongoing subsidy probe.

He said: “The investigative hearing continued today and we were supposed to have in appearance Sahara Energy Limited. On Tuesday 9 of August, Sahara Energy appeared before the Committee and they were issues raised concerning their legal status that have to do with their company profile it was resolved by this committee that Sahara Energy should appear today 16th August to give more clarification on their legal status and other issues as resolved by this committee.

“As you can see up till this time Sahara Energy could not avail themselves. We regard this as a total disregard for the constitutional provisions and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a deliberate attempt to subvert the work of this committee by Sahara Energy.

“We could not receive any communication from them informing this committee of their non-appearance today. In line with this and the express mandate given to this committee by the provision of Section 88 and 89 of the constitution of Nigeria (as amended), this Committee hereby summons Sahara Energy to appear before it on 7th September 2022 unfailingly with all the issues they were mandated to provide before the Committee,” he said.

According to him, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa is expected to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, 17th August 2022.

In the same vein, the lawmakers are expected to quiz the Chief Executive Officer of Hyde Energy; and Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday, 18th August 2022.

