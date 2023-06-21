Many waterways Transportation passengers are lamenting over the hike in transport fares by boat operators over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. This is even as some passengers have been forced to move by road due to increasing cost of waterways Transportation.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, some waterways users who live around Agbara but work on the Lagos Island explained that moving by Waterways transport is now very expensive.

According to Mr. Ajisafe Lawal, “Normally, with N3,000, I am on my way home from Marina to Agbara. It is better for me to spend N3,000 to board a boat from Marina to Agbara around 5pm when I close from work than sit in a bus and get stuck in traffic for hours around Orile-Mile 2 area.

“In a week, I was spending N30,000 on Transportation moving to and fro my home to work via Waterways Transportation. It wasn’t easy, but I could still cope since I earn just a little over a hundred thousand as salary monthly.

“If I go by boat, in 45 minutes, I am already home in Agbara and preparing for the next days work. But if I go by road, I won’t get home until around 11pm or sometimes, past 12am when the traffic is maddening. So, it was easier going home by waterways Transportation.

“However, since the removal of the fuel subsidy, waterways Transportation has jumped up from N3,000 to N5,000 for one trip. The increment has been demoralising.

“If I spend N10,000 to and fro my house in Agbara to my workplace in Marina everyday, how much is my salary? We are talking of N50,000 in a week. That is crazy.

“I had to stop using waterways Transportation due to the very high cost of fares.

“At a point, we heard that the boat operators reduced the fares to N4,000 from N5,000 when they noticed the drop in passenger traffic. However, at N4,000, it is still too much for me. That is N8,000 per day and N40,000 in a week.

“Me and some of my friends who used to take boat ride to Agbara from Marina have stopped. We barely earn over a hundred thousand monthly, and it’s difficult for us to spend N40,000 on just Transportation alone from such meagre salary.”

When Nigerian Tribune visited the Flour Mills jetty in Apapa on Wednesday, many of the passengers were complaining about the hike in waterways transport fare which has seen fares go up as almost 100 percent.





Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that a trip from Apapa to Marina which used to cost N350 now goes for N500 flat.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Lagos Chapter Chairman of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Mr. Saheed Lawal explained that since the fuel subsidy removal, boat operators have been running at a loss on daily trips to and fro the Lagos waterways.

In the words of Mr. Saheed Lawal, “Since fuel subsidy was removed by Mr. President, we have been having it tough. Most of us are currently running at a loss because what we make cannot cater for our daily expenses.

“From Marina to Badagry, a boat operator will need something around 30 litres of fuel which can cost around N17,000. We still have to get engine oil for around N4,000,.making everything N21,000.

“Marina to Badagry used to be N3,000 per passenger before the fuel subsidy removal. After the fuel subsidy removal, we increased it to N5,000. However, when we noticed the drop in passenger volume, we had to bring it back to N4,000 inorder not to discourage passengers from.patronising waterways Transportation.

“Same thing goes for Liverpool to Badagry. It used to be N3,000, but now goes for N4,000.

“From Ikorodu to Marina, we used to charge N1,500; but increased it to N1,800 after the fuel subsidy was removed.

“The consumption rate of the outboard engine that we use is different from vehicles. So, it is very expensive to remain in business this days.”