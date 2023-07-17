Immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has carpeted his successor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the latter administration’S criticisms of the post subsidy palliative of the federal government.

Checks revealed that before its eventual recant, the the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) led administration in Kano state had picked holes in the programme.

But reacting through former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in the administration, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje advised the Kano state governor to emulate his Imo state counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinnma who has seized the initiative to complement the federal government by increasing the minimum wage in the south east state.

“In 2017 while negotiation were on between the federal government and the Labour Union on the N30, 000 minimum wage, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went ahead and negotiated N36, 000 minimum wage and thereby became one of the first state government to approve minimum wage above that of the federal government.”

He maintained that lack of understanding of what governance was really about “has been responsible for the inconsistencies and unguarded statements from senior officials of the NNPP government in Kano state.

He recalled that similar scenario had played out when the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, gave reason for the demolition of the iconic Kano roundabout which he claimed carried huge Christian cross which he said was against Islamic ideology.

“Unfortunately After an outrage, the SSG appeared on a national television to embarrassingly deny making the statement, which also further eroded his personal credibility and that of the state government.”

The former Kano State Governor said instead of making a careful study of what is on the ground, the government is fixated on vengeance and also adopted anti-people policy that has worsen the economic condition of the state.

Further expressing his reservations about the style of administration of his successor, Ganduje added that” after stopping the salaries of suspended civil servants employed by the immediate past administration as well as demotion of hundreds of teachers, the NNPP government, despite its promise, has failed to set up the committee that will look into their case.

He therefore, called on the NNPP government to always approach governance with ease and stop making statements capable of jeopardising the peace and development of the state.

