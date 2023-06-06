The planned strike by the organized labour over the removal of subsidy has been suspended following a tentative agreement reached with the federal government on Monday night.

The agreement was struck among the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss the issues arising from the subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly appointed chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed the outcome of the meeting to correspondents and corroborated by both the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo.

Reading the resolution, Gbajabiamila stated: “Resolution of Engagement between the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Federal Government to resolve the issues associated with the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) on June 5, 2023

“Following the engagements between the Federal Government, TUC and the NLC, with the intervention of the Speaker, House of Representatives to resolve the disputes that arose from the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS the following resolutions were reached:

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.





“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee.

“Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above.

“The Labour Centers and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”

