A team set up by President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which is taking place in the conference room of the Chief of Staff to the president, started at 5 pm

It is expected to discuss the fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Dissatisfied with the President for declaring the subsidy gone, the Organised Labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and TUC, met with the same team last Wednesday but ended in a deadlock.

The Secretary is leading the federal government’s team to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Others are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefie; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake; Hon James Faleke, among others.

On the TUC side are seven members, led by their President, Mr Festus Osifo.

