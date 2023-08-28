The Osun State government on Monday evening announced that it has received N2 billion out of the N5 billion naira palliative money earmarked for the state by the Federal government.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, assured everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the Federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state.

Also, the state government, through its palliative committee in partnership with the Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration said, it will begin the distribution of the subsidised rice palliative tomorrow.

The Commissioner explained that, the mode of sharing has been finalized by the committee, and that the distribution starts today Tuesday, August 29.

According to the release, beneficiaries will begin to receive the rice palliatives according to the timetable prepared to capture everyone.

The release added that the distribution will commence immediately after the Palliative Committee meets tomorrow morning.

“The total number of the subsidized rice palliatives that will be distributed tomorrow is 5,700: three thousand 50kg from the first batch of palliatives, and Two thousand seven hundred 50kg bags of rice from the 14,000-second batch.”

“The template and modalities of payment will be made by the Palliative Committee at the forthcoming meeting.”

“It can be recalled that the state received 3,000 50kg bags of rice from the federal government, and it will be shared with 2,700 50kg bags of rice from the second batch approved 14,000 bags starting tomorrow, while the state is still expecting 11,300 50kg bags of rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize.”

“As the distribution and collection of the rice palliatives begins, we urge our people to be orderly, and as a government, we assure everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the Federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state”, the statement added.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE