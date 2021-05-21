Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number ― NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that subscribers are not required to submit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their mobile phones, as it has been circulated on social media.

The NCC said at no time did the Commission issue a Statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde.

The statement said the reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.

“The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.

“The general public is advised to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks,” the statement added.

