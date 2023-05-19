Former Governor and Senator-elect for Ogun East Senatorial District, Chief Gbenga Daniel has said that Nigeria has lost an icon with the passage of the founder of First City Monument Bank. Otunba Subomi Balogun.

Daniel in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, on Friday, said that the late Olori Omooba of Ijebuland lived a life worthy of emulation.

The statement reads, “I received with shock the passing unto eternal glory of the Olori Omoba, Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland, Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun, CON.

“As the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, Otunba Subomi Balogun brought the fear of God into everything that he did and believed in, and united the Body of Christ while promoting interfaith relationships in the entire Ijebuland to the best of his ability.

“A frontline businessman and astute banker, Otunba Balogun lived a life worthy of emulation by carrying the weight of royalty into his enterprise. He lived a graceful life with colour and candour.

“I share a lot in common with Otunba Subomi Balogun who served as a father figure to me and supported our administration without let when I had the privilege to serve as the Governor of Ogun State.

“He was a man whom I have the greatest respect for both in royalty and in the business world.

“Yeye and I will miss this great icon of Ijebu culture and business enterprise, and we are consoled that God granted him a bountiful life to a ripe old age.”

