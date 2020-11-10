Submit list of policemen killed during #EnDSARS protests for compensation, Reps tell IGP

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to submit the comprehensive list of all the policemen killed during the recent #EnDSARS protests.

The IGP was also directed to furnish the House with the list of all the burnt police stations and other properties damaged during the protests which were later hijacked by hoodlums.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo gave the directives during the budget defence session by the IGP and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The lawmaker said that the lists should be submitted to the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila latest by next week.

Kumo who lamented the inadequate budgetary allocations for the police and total neglect disclosed that the requisition was aimed at ensuring adequate budgetary provision for the police force in the 2021 budget.

While applauding the speedy manner President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Police Reform Act, he stated President Buhari-led administration had resolved to address the teething challenges bedevilling the police force just as he expressed the House’s readiness to amend obsolete laws impeding the performance of the police force in the country.

He lamented the paltry sum of N11bn was allocated to the Nigeria Police Force as capital expenditures to ensure the security of lives and properties in the polity, assuring that the lawmakers would adequately address the imbalance.

Speaking, IGP Adamu begged the lawmakers for adequate funding of the Force through the increment of the Force’s annual budget to enable the security agency to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.

Adamu further said that the enormous security challenges bedevilling the nation require adequate funding, adding that the current police management was determined to provide the desired security for the nation.

He informed the lawmakers that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as the primary security agency in charge of national security is being challenged by the enormous financial challenges.

While presenting the N18.4 billion budget of the foremost internal security agency to the committee, he said that the major target of the budget was the training and retraining of personnel of the force and logistics.

The IGP’ boss lamented that the N11billion capital component of the budget was grossly inadequate to address the logistics requirements of the force.

