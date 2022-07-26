SUBEB set to supply furniture, other learning tools to Sokoto schools

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in Sokoto State, is set to make provision of furniture and other learning materials to schools across the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji stated this on Monday shortly after receiving the Excellent Award from Waziri Model Primary School Old Pupils Association 1993 set, in recognition of his tremendous service to the development of basic education in the state.

Kajiji said the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led administration through the State Universal Basic Education Board is committed to improving the standard of basic education across the state, which he described as a pillar of all levels of education.

According to him, no society could progress without quality education as such the state government will continue to accord priority to the sector.

He appreciated the commitment of the 1993 chapter of Waziri Model Primary School for its commitment and concern for Improving the teaching and learning environment in their former school.

Kajiji described the chapter as best among equals in view of its will to come to the aid of its alma mater and urged them to sustain the feat.

According to a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the public relations officer of the board, Abass Tukur Sanyinna, the chairman however promise to provide additional furniture and learning materials to the school as long as all the materials would be safeguarded.





Also speaking during the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the board, Alhaji Ahmed Rufa’i Ibrahim, thanked Waziri MPS Old Pupils Association for its concern to the plight of their former school as well as for recognizing the commitment of the board to doing what is expected of it.

Ahmed Rufa’i said the best advantage of being in a leadership position is to assist humanity as such, he and the chairman will continue doing their best to improve the basic education sub-sector in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the ’93 set of Waziri Model Primary School Old Pupils Association, Abdullahi Shehu Bazza, said they decided to present the award to Kajiji in appreciation of the performance of the board under his stewardship after witnessing their last meeting during which he pledged to secure 100 sets of double seater furniture to the school which he also fulfilled.

Abdullahi Shehu Bazza however thanked the SUBEB boss for his donation of one hundred and fifty thousand naira to the association during the meeting including thirty thousand naira to assist the education of children of former teachers of the school as well as ten thousand naira each to a former and present headteachers of the school.