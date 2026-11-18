The Oyo State Chapter of the Seyi Tinubu Youth Mandate Movement (STYMM) on Tuesday held a unity walk in Ibadan to demonstrate support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of his scheduled visit to the ancient city on Saturday.

The walk, which attracted a large turnout of supporters, was organised under the leadership of Hon. Olayinka Faniyi, STYMM Oyo State Director, Ibadan South-West Constituency II.

The event, tagged STYMM Oyo State Unity Walk, was held in support of the President’s anticipated visit to Ibadan and was aimed at mobilising young people and other supporters to demonstrate solidarity and unity.

Participants, including members and supporters of the movement, turned out in large numbers for the exercise, which commenced from the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Secretariat along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Oke-Bola, Ibadan.

The unity walk provided an opportunity for members of the movement to express their support for the president and encourage greater participation in activities surrounding his visit to Oyo State.

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Speaking during the mobilisation exercise, the organisers reiterated their commitment to mobilising support for President Tinubu and strengthening the movement’s presence across the state.

They also used the occasion to announce that President Tinubu would be visiting Ibadan on Saturday, November 21, 2026, urging residents, party members, youth groups and supporters across Oyo State to turn out in large numbers to welcome him.

The organisers emphasised the importance of a massive turnout, describing the forthcoming presidential visit as an opportunity for supporters to demonstrate their solidarity and commitment.

Hon. Faniyi, whose leadership facilitated the organisation of the unity walk, encouraged continued participation and mobilisation among members of the movement ahead of the President’s arrival.

The Tuesday exercise formed part of the movement’s activities to build momentum ahead of the visit and further strengthen its grassroots mobilisation efforts in Oyo State.

The organisers expressed optimism that Saturday’s presidential visit would attract an impressive gathering, calling on residents of Ibadan and neighbouring communities to participate in the welcome activities.

The movement also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity, youth participation and support for the president’s administration.