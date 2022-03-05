Styleh dedicates song to Ibadan, New Olubadan

Still basking in the euphoria of the success of his last single entitled, ‘Good Vibe’, Nigerian Delta-born Afrobeat singer, Otuata Emeka Seun, popularly known as Styleh, seems not to be relenting as he continues to rev up his games.

He has worked with prominent personalities and legends in the music industry such as the Fuji icon, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere on a song entitled, ‘Portable’ and also featured the late Fatai Rolling Dollar in a song called ‘Iwoni’.

Meanwhile, in a bid to express the love he has for Ibadan, her culture and people, he has just released a new song entitled ‘What’s up Ibadan’, dedicated to the Ibadan people and the new Ibadan king, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The song, however, eulogises the Ibadan women, her culture, and the people in general and highlights some important places in Ibadan, while he confesses what amazes and attracts him to the ancient brown roof city.

Speaking on what inspired the song, the ‘Good Vibe’ crooner said: “I am an African man and I believe so much in culture. I have been to many places in Ibadan and I discovered they have a beautiful culture and the city is also very beautiful.

“I love Ibadan people because they are very accommodating, loving and caring. I might marry an Ibadan lady he said with a smile. The people are nice and they are very accommodating, so I believe they deserve an evergreen song to appreciate them,” he added.

On what he intends to achieve with the song, he said, “I just want to take Ibadan to the world by promoting this song in other part of this country and also outside Nigeria in other to promote our sweet African culture.

According to him, he plans to shoot the visuals to the song as soon as possible.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.