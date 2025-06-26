Study tells how much of coconut water lowers blood pressure

Coconut water has been observed to have a beneficial impact on blood pressure outcomes in hypertensive individuals. Studies indicate that regular intake of coconut water can significantly lower blood pressure, primarily due to its high potassium content.

Now, researchers in a study said consuming 300 ml of tender coconut water daily for six weeks can ensure a significant reduction in blood pressure, appealing to those seeking dietary interventions for managing hypertension.

Approximately 25 per cent of the world’s adult population has hypertension, and its prevalence is expected to increase by approximately 60 per cent by 2025. Prehypertension (PHT) is associated with a 3-fold higher risk of developing hypertension. Hypertension is now emerging as the greatest public health concern in developing nations, where it ranks third with nearly 16 per cent of all deaths.

The water commonly found in young coconuts has a sweet taste and contains several ingredients, such as sugar, vitamins, calcium and potassium.

Multiple studies indicate that coconut water’s high potassium content is essential for heart health and helps counteract sodium’s effects, thereby aiding in blood pressure regulation.

In a controlled study, participants consuming 300 ml of tender coconut water daily for six weeks experienced significant reductions in both systolic (from 145.8 mm Hg to 135.3 mm Hg) and diastolic blood pressure (from 93.7 mm Hg to 86.9 mm Hg).

The researchers, in the Student’s Journal of Health Research Africa, investigated the effect of Tender Coconut Water (TCW) on the blood pressure in 70 individuals with hypertension for six weeks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

Forty subjects were selected as the experimental group and given 300 ml per day for six weeks, while the control group was instructed to adhere to the same regimen.

Blood pressure was measured at four different times: initially, at two mid-intervention points (every 15 days), and finally after the intervention period to allow for a comprehensive assessment of changes in blood pressure over time.

The data collected from blood pressure measurements were analyzed to understand the effectiveness of TCW in lowering blood pressure.

The average systolic blood pressure of the experimental and control groups decreased from 145.8 mm Hg and 141 mm Hg, respectively, to 135.3 mm Hg and 140 mm Hg.

The average diastolic blood pressure of the experimental and control groups decreased from 93.7 and 90.9 mmHg to 86.9 and 89.7 mmHg, respectively.

They reported that regardless of the cause of hypertension, TCW has a beneficial effect on blood pressure. TCW contains a high concentration of potassium, which induces vasodilation and enhances endothelial function.

Another study showed that consuming 150ml of young coconut water daily for one week resulted in significant reductions in blood pressure among hypertensive patients.

In the Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association, the Indonesian researchers involved individuals with hypertension who were older than 35 years in the study that ran from June 12 to 26, 2022. The intervention group received young coconut water (150 ml) for 1 week, once a day in the morning, while those in the other group did not receive the intervention.

In comparison with other beverages, a combination of avocado juice and young coconut water was also effective, but the individual impact of coconut water remains significant.

In 2005, a study comparing coconut water with other beverages found that 71% of participants consuming coconut water experienced significant decreases in blood pressure, highlighting its effectiveness compared to other interventions.

Also, coconut water can prevent and cure high blood pressure induced by a high fructose diet. One study stated that coconut water appeared to have a protective effect on the heart and antioxidant activity, and another study found that there was an effect of giving young coconut water to decrease BP in elderly mothers.

Treatment of hypertension with non-pharmacological therapy has been carried out in various ways, including therapy with bananas, oranges, beets, berries, avocados, watermelons, kiwis and pomegranates.

In addition, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic, and young coconut water are also some BP-lowering foods because of the potassium content in them and also increase the levels of nitrate oxidation in the body, which can help dilate and relax blood vessels.

Consumption of foods with high potassium and low sodium content is important to maintain BP within normal limits. Young coconut water contains a high amount of potassium (about 291 mg/100 ml), and water from coconuts aged six to eight months has the highest potassium content and the lowest sodium content.

While the evidence supports the positive impact of coconut water on blood pressure, it is essential to consider that individual responses may vary. Some individuals may not experience significant benefits, suggesting that a personalized approach to hypertension management is necessary. Further long-term studies are needed to establish definitive guidelines for its use in hypertension management.