Study how Wike became minister under Tinubu — Ooni of Ife tells universities

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerian universities to learn from the political journey of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), particularly how he secured a position in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet despite belonging to the opposition party.

The traditional ruler made the call on Thursday during the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where Wike delivered the keynote address.

Ogunwusi said he was astonished by Wike’s inclusion in an All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, describing the development as a “mystery”.

“For your career, I will particularly say that I give a very strong honour to the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu. You belong to a different political party and yet are able to work together,” the Ooni told Wike.

“You are part of this government. It is still a mystery. I don’t even know how it happened. For me, it is something that universities should be studying and I mean it. It’s very important.”

The monarch went on to praise Wike’s political resilience and influence, noting that despite opposition and criticism, he continues to command significant relevance in the political space.

“Hate him or like him, what will be, will be. He (Wike) is a politician to be studied. I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years.”

He added that while Wike may have detractors, his boldness has earned him the respect of many.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE