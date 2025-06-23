Students will benefit from over 2,000 tractors launched by Tinubu — Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Hon. Sunday Asefon, has said that the over 2,000 tractors launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at boosting food security in Nigeria, will not only support local farmers to expand their yearly production but also open up new opportunities for students and youth interested in agriculture.

Asefon, who stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described the milestone as a visionary step towards national growth and development.

While appreciating the President and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Asefon said his office would soon unveil the Student Agripreneur Initiative, a programme designed to complement and support “Mr President’s vision for food security by engaging young Nigerians in modern agriculture”.

He said, “The launch of over 2,000 tractors by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is aimed at boosting food security in Nigeria.

“This milestone not only supports our local farmers to expand their yearly production but also opens up new opportunities for students and youth interested in agriculture.

“In response, our office will soon unveil the Student Agripreneur Initiative, a programme designed to complement and support Mr President’s vision for food security by engaging young Nigerians in modern agriculture.

“We sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, and the Executive Secretary of NALDA for this visionary step towards national growth and development,” he stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE