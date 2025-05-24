Students take over varsity management as Bowen holds 2025 One-Day VC election 

…..abiri becomes 6th VC

Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, has held the 2025 edition of One-Day Student Vice Chancellorship elections where students take over the Vice Chancellorship role and other principal officers of the institution for 24 hours.

The initiative is an occasion when the principal officers of the institution will vacate their offices for the elected students to run the administrative affairs of the Ivory Tower for 24 hours with a mandate that every administrative decision taken within the period is binding on the university community irreversibly.

During the recent election, Tega Abiri, a 300-level Computer Science student, emerged as the one-day student vice chancellor, having passed through the rigorous screening for the eligibility exercise and securing the majority of votes of the students to win the seat for the year 2025.

Tribune Online gathered that the incumbent Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Jonathan Babalola, did not only leave the campus for the elected One-Day VC to demonstrate the leadership and management skills training impacted on him, but also vacated his decision-making seat, released his official car, driver and other facilities for the One-Day Student VC to work with without stress or interference.

Our correspondent learnt that just like the VC, other principal officers of the university also vacated their respective seats for 24 hours during which the elected students take responsibility for administrative matters.

While Abiri emerged as the VC, Miss Adelowo Oluwatumininu from the College of Medicine became the Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Other elected officers were Lotechukwu Ikpo, 400-level Economics student as Registrar; Anuoluwapo Adesipe, 400-level Accounting student as Bursar; Erioluwa Alade, 400-level Economics student as the university Chaplain and Nasara Okorie, 400-level student of Medicine as university Librarian for the period.

Speaking with the newsmen after addressing the whole university community at the university Chapel, the 2025 one-day student Vice Chancellor, Abiri, stated that there are so many opportunities that Bowen university students are given to be leaders basically, noting that most Bowen graduating students would already have a very strong idea of what real leadership takes, such as leading people, meeting deadlines, and emergency meetings, as well as the academic and research training education that university also takes very seriously.

According to him, the one-day student VC position initiative gives students the opportunity to know exactly how the school is run.

He described running the affairs of an entire university system as tedious. Abiri noted that in most cases, students criticise the management without an idea of what goes into managing a higher institution of learning, adding that the VC has no absolute power to implement changes, but with the support and collaborative efforts of other management members and stakeholders of the university.

Speaking further, he noted that at Bowen University, students are trained and made to understand that leadership positions are strictly meant for people of integrity, people who are highly intelligent and with good past records.

According to him, the university often encouraged every student from all the colleges in the institution to participate in the one-day VC initiative election exercise, explaining that candidates must be academically sound with not less than a CGPA of 3.5, apart from being a noteworthy Christian and participating actively in discipleship activities, as fundamental to eligibility for a leadership position.

He suggested that adapting this leadership selection process at the national level could be valuable.

“This would force candidates to demonstrate practical problem-solving skills rather than just making empty campaign promises. We don’t need to make the process as rigorous as Bowen’s student VC selection, but establish some baseline criteria to assess candidates’ preparedness. This would significantly improve our political leadership quality. This approach could help voters make more informed decisions and ensure that only genuinely qualified individuals attain the highest offices in our country.

In addition, the Bowen one-day student vice chancellor noted that his administration focused on three key areas: academics, entrepreneurship, and career opportunities.

He said, “Within 24 hours, my team created the Bowen Academic Lifeline programme with two major components: A centralized past questions bank accessible through the university portal, eliminating the frantic search for study materials before examinations. A university YouTube channel where top students create tutorial videos explaining course concepts using actual class examples and assignments.

“Moreover, in entrepreneurship, we proposed establishing an Incubation Hub to nurture student business ideas from conception to launch. This would provide mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, access to influential alumni and industry experts, and resources to transform ideas into viable startups.

“For career development, we initiated an alumni outreach programme that has already secured some job opportunities (with more in progress) and began building a robust alumni network for sustained career support.

“We submitted a proposal to the Senate requesting that continuous assessment scores be released on the portal at least one week before exams, allowing students to better gauge their preparation needs. While some initiatives like the Incubation Hub and alumni network require longer implementation, we laid the groundwork for sustainable improvements that will benefit students beyond our brief administration.

“The key was to focus on practical, high-impact changes rather than superficial quick fixes. The One-Day Student Vice Chancellor initiative is a welcome development as it gives the student community a sense of belonging, a major stakeholder in the university. The programme is exposing the students to practical-based leadership training and exposure,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Head, Information, Protocol, and Public Relations Officer of the institution, Adewale Havilah Sam-Aliyu, stated that the one-day student vice chancellorship initiative is practical-based, strategic, and deeply rooted in the institution’s values of Godliness, Excellence, and Leadership education.

According to him, it is not just about role play but giving the brilliant students real exposure to what it means to lead an organisation of this calibre with responsibility.

”Our vision for this project is not just to teach them to make sound decisions but to make godly, well-informed, and people-centered decisions. That is leadership. And as a forward-thinking institution, we are nurturing future leaders who already understand what excellence looks like in practice. It is Bowen’s way of saying, ‘Start leading now, with values hat’,” he said.

