Students, stakeholders flag off nationwide campaign to combat malaria

The leadership of major student associations, youths and other stakeholders has launched a student-led campaign focused on eradication of malaria.

The student campaign on malaria, which was sponsored by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, had witnessed a pre-registration of 200 students.

The initiative aim to empower students across junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools, and tertiary institutions to lead in the fight against malaria, a disease that continues to burden millions of Nigerians annually.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja on Sunday, National President of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), Eegunjobi Oluwaseun, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Health for their health reform initiatives but called for more government involvement.

“This fight cannot be won without strong and sustained government leadership. Let us double our efforts in funding, policy, and education to push malaria out of our campuses and our nation,” Eegunjobi said.

He called on students to actively participate in the competition as a step toward becoming part of the solution.

President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), pointed out the importance of involving young people in advocacy.

“This competition is a platform for young minds to use creativity and knowledge to raise awareness and save lives. Let this ignite your passion for health advocacy,” he said.

Similarly, the Senate President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, described the campaign as “transformational.”

“This initiative instills health consciousness and promotes preventive care. It empowers students to take charge of their health and become future leaders,” he noted.

He urged students from polytechnics and other institutions to participate actively and emphasized that the project offers opportunities for mentorship, innovation, and youth-driven solutions.

The CEO of the firm sponsoring the competition, Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, reiterated the company’s commitment to health innovation and youth empowerment.

Umenwa, who was represented by the Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing of the firm, Mr. Abimbola Bowoto, expressed the belief that the competition would encourage a lifelong health advocacy among the youth.

He stated, “The Geneith Health Competition is a catalyst for collaboration. It empowers students to become advocates and change-makers in malaria prevention. Every idea and action matters.”

Meanwhile, the Project Lead, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, described the competition as one of the largest youth-focused malaria campaigns in Africa.

Cletus said the competition aligns with global health goals and would serve as a springboard for student-led public health innovation.

He explained that the organisers have committed N1 billion to the competition, N400 million in cash prizes, and N600 million toward gifts, scholarships, and other rewards.

“This is the first of its kind. Gone are the days when we waited for the government. Nigerian students are now taking the lead in changing the narrative,” he said.

